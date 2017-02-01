14 Daesh terrorists killed by Turkish shelling, airstrikes in northern Syria

Fourteen Daesh terrorists were killed in northern Syria over the last 24 hours as part of Turkish-backed Operation Euphrates Shield, the military said Wednesday.

Turkish shelling also hit 163 Daesh targets in northern Syria, said a Turkish General Staff statement on the 163rd day of the operation.

Meanwhile Turkish jets destroyed 21 buildings, one bomb-laden vehicle and one headquarters in Al bab and Bzagah regions.

A total of 3,550 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have been destroyed by explosive ordnance teams since the beginning of the operation, while 55 mines have been detonated.

The Turkish military continues to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of civilians in the area, the statement added.

The Turkish army is supporting Free Syrian Army fighters in liberating al-Bab, a strategic city for Daesh, from the terrorist group.

The military action is part of the Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the terror threat along Turkey's border using FSA fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.