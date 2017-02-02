51 Daesh terrorists killed by Turkish airstrikes, shelling in northern Syria

Fifty-one Daesh terrorists have been killed by Turkish airstrikes and shelling in Syria's al-Bab, on the 163rd day of Operation Euphrates Shield, the military said on Thursday.

244 positions belonging to Daesh terrorists have been shelled, while 85 targets have been hit in airstrikes, destroying 83 buildings, 10 bomb-laden vehicles, two ammunition depots and two mortars.

Meanwhile, 41 improvised explosive devices have been detonated by explosive ordnance disposal teams, adding to a total of 3,591 since the beginning of the operation.

The Turkish military continues to take all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of civilians in the area, the statement added.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) is supporting Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters in liberating al-Bab, a strategic city for Daesh, from the terrorist group.

The military action is part of the Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the terror threat along Turkey's border using FSA fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.