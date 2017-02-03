30 journalists imprisoned in Turkey: Bozdağ

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ on Wednesday revealed that currently a total of 30 journalists were imprisoned in Turkey. Replying to a written parliamentary question, submitted by opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Deputy Barış Yarkadaş, Bozdağ said, as of Nov. 21, 2016, there were 30 imprisoned journalists in Turkey.



The figure was based on information provided by inmates themselves, when asked about their occupation, he said.



"But some of these statements might be inaccurate or wrong. In addition, it is also important to take into account that not all the committed crimes were within the scope of activities that may be considered journalistic." He also dismissed claims that inmates were routinely strip-searched in jails.