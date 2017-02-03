Ankara calls on NATO to support Turkey against terror

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed recent developments and the agenda of the allied group during a phone conversation, presidential sources said yesterday.



President Erdoğan called on Stoltenberg to urge the allied countries to support Turkey's determined stance against all terror groups, the sources said.



According to sources, the president had phone conversations with Stoltenberg and also with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev late Wednesday.



During the call with his Bulgarian counterpart, President Erdoğan congratulated Radev for his new term as president. Both leaders highlighted the need for cooperation in bilateral relations between Turkey and Bulgaria. President Erdoğan also stressed the need of sincerity in the support of Turkey's fight against terror during the call with Stoltenberg, sources said.