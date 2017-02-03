Security forces deal major blow to terror groups in January

Turkish security forces have done major damage to members of the PKK, Daesh and Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) across Turkey during operations conducted last month. According to sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, 20 terrorists were killed and 19 were captured, while 17 others surrendered between Jan. 2 and Jan. 30.



Last month, security forces carried out 905 operations against the outlawed PKK. A total of 1,463 suspects were detained in last month's nationwide operations over charges of aiding the PKK terrorist organization, while 153 were remanded into custody. Additionally, 17 of the 302 suspects who were arrested in connection with the Daesh terrorist organization were remanded into custody.



During the same period, 1,425 of the 3,309 suspects detained for their affiliation with FETÖ were remanded into custody. FETÖ, led by U.S.-based Fetullah Gülen, is accused of orchestrating the deadly failed coup attempt and infiltrating the Turkish military and state institutions with aims of toppling the democratically-elected government. However, on the night of July 15, Gülenist putschists targeted civilians while their fighter pilots bombed the Turkish Parliament. At least 246 people were killed during the putsch attempt as the Turkish public resisted FETÖ's attempts to impose martial law.



A total of 622 narcotics operations were carried out targeting the financial resources of the terrorist organizations. During the operations, over 12 tons of marijuana, 465 kilograms (1,025 pounds) of heroin, 59 kilograms of opium as well as 395,822 pills were seized. Authorities also found over 4.5 million smuggled cigarettes and over 2 million liters of liquid fuel. In total, 143 of the 3,408 suspects detained were remanded into custody. As a part of the fight against irregular migration, 7,988 migrants were apprehended and 65 out of the 160 suspects detained were remanded into custody for human smuggling.