FETÖ organizations could lose their consultative status in UN

The United Nations' (U.N.) Committee on civil society organizations (CSOs) has made a policy recommendation to remove the consultative status of the Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) money source organizations following Turkey's determined initiatives.

The list of organizations include: the alleged humanitarian aid organization "Kimse Yok Mu," the Association of Journalists and Authors and the Turkish Confederation of Businessmen and Industrialists (TUSKON). The committee's policy recommendation is expected to be put to a vote at the U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in April.



The FETÖ organizations "Kimse Yok Mu," the Association of Journalist and Authors and TUSKON obtained consultative status, which is a must to perform works through the ECOSOC, which has more than 50 members. During a recent meeting held at the U.N.'s committee on CSOs, Turkey informed committee members that FETÖ-affiliate institutions were instantly closed down due to their illegal establishment after the July 15 failed coup attempt in Turkey. In that respect, the policy recommendation by Turkish authorities was accepted by 16 of the 19 voting countries, the United States, Israel and Uruguay voted "no" and "abstaining." Therefore, the committee decided to put the policy recommendation before the ECOSOC members for a vote. If the ECOSOC accepts the recommendation, the FETÖ organizations are likely lose the right to speak in the U.N. and will be unable to give suggestions in the relevant fields.



Meanwhile, FETÖ was designated a terrorist group by the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in November 2016 during a meeting held in Cambodia. It was said that the APA is ready to give its support to the democratically elected Turkish government in the fight against FETÖ. In line with the APA, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is the second largest intergovernmental organization in the world, also declared FETÖ a terrorist group in the 43rd session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in October 2016. Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated that, "Turkey is thankful to the OIC for showing solidarity and understanding and declaring FETÖ a terrorist group."