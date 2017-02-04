Operation Euphrates Shield: 4 high-rank Daesh terrorists killed in northern Syria

A total of 51 Daesh terrorists were killed in the last 24 hours as part of Turkey-backed Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, the military announced Saturday.

Turkish General Staff said in a statement that four of the killed terrorists were also so-called "regional heads" of the Daesh terrorist group in the Al-Bab and Bzagah regions.

On the 165th day of the operation, international coalition forces conducted eight airstrikes on Daesh targets in Al-Bab and destroyed two defensive positions and two armed vehicles.

Turkish fighter jets also hit 65 Daesh targets and destroyed 56 buildings and three headquarters, the statement added.

The statement also said 55 mines and 3,656 improvised explosives had been defused since the start of the operation on Aug. 24.

Operation Euphrates Shield began in late August 2016, to tighten border security, eliminate terror threats along Turkish border and support opposition forces in Syria. The Free Syrian Army (FSA) is backed by Turkish forces as part of the operation.

FSA fighters have been concentrating on taking the Daesh-held town of Al-Bab, 40 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Aleppo.