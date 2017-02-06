13 Daesh terrorists killed, 8 injured by Turkish shelling, airstrikes in n. Syria

Thirteen Daesh terrorists have been killed, eight others have been injured by airstrikes and shelling carried out as part of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield, the military said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, 256 targets belonging to the terrorists have been shelled, destroying hideouts, defense positions, command control centers, weapons and vehicles.

Turkish jets hit a total of 65 Daesh targets in al-Bab and Bzagah districts, destroying 59 buildings used as hideouts, four headquarters and two control points.

Additionally, 24 improvised explosive devices were detonated by Turkish explosive ordnance disposal teams, adding to a total of 3,704 since the beginning of the operation.

The Turkish military continues to take all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of civilians in the area, the statement added.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) is supporting Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters in liberating al-Bab, a strategic city for Daesh, from the terrorist group.

The military action is part of the Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the terror threat along Turkey's border using FSA fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.