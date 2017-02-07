21 Daesh terrorists killed in airstrikes, shelling in northern Syria

Turkish airstrikes and shelling have killed 21 Daesh terrorists as part of the operation to liberate the northern Syrian town of al-Bab from terrorists, the military said on Tuesday.

A total of 138 identified targets were shelled by the Turkish military, destroying some shelters, defense positions, command centers, weapons and vehicles used by Daesh terrorists.

Turkish warplanes also hit 65 Daesh targets in the regions of Bab and Bzagah, destroying 64 buildings used as shelters and one armed vehicle belonging to the terrorist organization.

Some 15 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were destroyed by explosive ordnance teams over the span of 24 hours, adding up to a total of 3,719 since the beginning of the operation, while 57 mines were detonated.

The Turkish military continues to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of civilians in the area, the statement added.

The Turkish army is supporting FSA fighters in liberating al-Bab, a strategic city for Daesh, from the terrorist group. Tuesday marks the 168th day since the city was surrounded in order to liberate it.

The military action is part of the Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the terror threat along Turkey's border using FSA fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.

Ankara has already vowed that Operation Euphrates Shield will continue in Manbij and Afrin, which are both held by the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG), after al-Bab is liberated.