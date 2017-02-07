High-ranking terrorist captured in Turkey's Kocaeli

A high-ranking terrorist member of the Liberation Army of the Workers and Peasants of Turkey (TİKKO), was captured in Turkey's Kocaeli province, during a joint-counterterrorism operation carried out by Tunceli security forces, the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and the Kocaeli Police Department.



According to Turkish media reports, the high-ranking TİKKO terrorist Ünal Y, who was being sought after all over the country, has been detained in Kocaeli near Istanbul.



Police confirmed that the terrorist was later taken to eastern province of Tunceli for further questioning.



An armed wing of the (Marxist–Leninist) Communist Party of Turkey, TİKKO is often described as a Maoist insurgent organization, according to the Doğan news agency.



The group claims to be carrying out a 'People's War' against the Turkish government.