PKK plans for attacks found on captured terrorist

A female terrorist of the PKK-affiliated the Democratic Union Party's (PYD) armed wing the Peoples' Protection Units (YPG) who had in her possession plans for terrorist attacks this spring has recently been captured in Diyarbakır's Bağlar district.



The 25-year-old terrorist, Esma B., has been sought after by law enforcers for the last five years. She was known to have worked as a courier for the YPG in Turkey and Syria before being detained by police following a tipoff in Bağlar.



Police officers found five memory cards in her possession. After breaking the encryption on the cards, police discovered a collection the PKK's plans to launch terrorist attacks on Turkey this spring. According to Turkish media reports, the memory cards included orders, instructions and plans prepared by the PYD in Syria to be transferred to PKK terrorists in Diyarbakır. Esma B. was known for her assignment as a cross-border courier.



Ankara considers the YPG a terror group and the Syrian offshoot of the outlawed PKK, which itself is listed as a terror organization by the U.S., Turkey and the EU.



Turkey argues that there was no difference between the YPG and the PKK, as they share the same leadership, ideology and organic organizational links. Consequently, Ankara has repeatedly said any military support give to the PYD/YPG would eventually be transferred to the PKK and ultimately be used against Turkey.



"No one can deny the links between the PYD/YPG and the PKK as the connections between the two groups have been acknowledged in some NATO-supported documents," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a speech last month.