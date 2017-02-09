CIA chief Pompeo arrives in Turkey, fight against Daesh, FETÖ tops agenda

CIA chief Mike Pompeo has arrived in Turkey to discuss the fight against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq, while his Turkish counterparts are seeking the U.S. extradition of Pennsylvania-based leader of Gülenist Terror Group, Fetullah Gülen.

A security official who spoke to the Associated Press said Thursday that Pompeo — who is making his first overseas trip since taking office — is scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Hakan Fidan, as well as with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Talks include plans for a possible operation to retake the Daesh group's stronghold of Raqqa, said the official on condition of anonymity in line with government regulations.

Pompeo's visit follows U.S. President Donald Trump's telephone conversation with Erdoğan.

Turkey is hoping for a reset in relations that were strained under the Obama administration over Turkish demands for the extradition of Gülen, whose FETÖ organization is being accused of orchestrating July 15 coup attempt that killed 248 people and injured 2,200 others.

Turkey is also concerned with the U.S. support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by the YPG, the armed wing of PKK's Syrian offshoot PYD.