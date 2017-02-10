23 Daesh terrorists killed in airstrikes, shelling in northern Syria

Turkish airstrikes and shelling have killed 23 Daesh terrorists as part of the operation to liberate the northern Syrian town of al-Bab from terrorists, the military said on Friday.

A total of 154 identified targets were shelled by the Turkish military, destroying some shelters, defense positions, command centers, weapons and vehicles used by Daesh terrorists.

Turkish warplanes also hit 11 Daesh targets, destroying seven buildings used as shelters, three headquarters and one arsenal belonging to the terrorist organization.

The Turkish military continues to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of civilians in the area, the statement added.

The Turkish army is supporting FSA fighters in liberating al-Bab, a strategic city for Daesh, from the terrorist group. Friday marks the 171th day since the city was surrounded in order to liberate it.

The military action is part of the Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the terror threat along Turkey's border using FSA fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.

Ankara has already vowed that Operation Euphrates Shield will continue in Manbij and Afrin, which are both held by the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG), after al-Bab is liberated.