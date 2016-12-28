OSCE confirms being victim of ‘major’ cyber attack

International observer body the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) confirmed Wednesday being the victim of a "major" cyber attack.

"Early November the OSCE became aware of a major information security incident," OSCE spokeswoman Mersiha Causevic Podzic told AFP via email.

The attack "compromis[ed] the confidentiality" of the OSCE's IT network and put "its integrity at risk", although the organisation was still able to operate, she said.

"The systems are safe now. We were given entirely new security systems and passwords," she added.

An unnamed Western intelligence source quoted by Le Monde attributed the hacking to the Russian cyber espionage group known as APT28. That same source told Le Monde that the group was also behind attacks on the U.S. Democratic party leadership during the U.S. presidential campaign.



The spokeswoman said the OSCE was aware of "speculation" that APT28 may be behind the attack. "But we don't have the capacity to conduct such an investigation and we don't want to speculate," she said.



U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia tried to influence the Nov. 8 election by hacking individuals and institutions, including Democratic Party bodies.

The Vienna-based OSCE has its origins in the Cold War but after 1991 the organisation expanded and now has 57 member states including the United States, Russia and Ukraine.

It currently has some 700 monitors keeping on the eye on the conflict in eastern Ukraine and is also active in monitoring elections and media freedom.