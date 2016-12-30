US sanctions to hamper cooperation, Russia says

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that if the United States imposed new sanctions on Russia over hacking allegations it would be an attempt to disrupt possible cooperation between the two countries, the RIA news agency reported. RIA also quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying it thought any new sanctions could be reversed by Donald Trump, who will succeed Barack Obama as president in January. Trump has accused the Democrats of scapegoating Russia to turn away attention from their loss in the race.



In retaliation against Russia hacking and covert influence operations in the 2016 US election, President of the United States Barack Obama earlier vowed to "take action." The Kremlin has again denied these allegations, calling them distractions in the face of internal issues within the United States. This is not the first time the US has accused Russia of hacking activities.



In 2015 US media reported that Russian hackers has successfully breached several layers of Pentagon security and obtained usernames, passwords as well as electronic signatures from hundreds of senior officers as well as thousands of civilian personnel, including General Dempsey who was then Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff. Now over a year later the US has accused Russia of being behind the attack, which apparently did not have data collection as a primary objective but chaos since it took about two weeks to replace all the software and hardware behind the Pentagon's unclassified e-mail system.