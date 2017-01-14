Over 32,000 homes left without power in France after storm

Approximately 32,500 homes in France were without electricity on Saturday morning following a strong wind storm, a spokesman for electricity provider Enedis said.



A storm on Thursday evening had killed power to as many as 330,000 homes, with electricity being restored in many areas on Friday.



Severe weather across Europe has triggered chaos in several countries hit by snow and freezing temperatures in recent days, with Germany experiencing hurricane force winds and major traffic disruptions during the latest cold front.



Enedis' spokesman said the company hoped to have electricity restored to the remaining homes, many in rural areas, by the end of the day on Saturday.



The northern and western regions of France were most heavily hit by the storm, which claimed at least one life in France after a woman was hit by a falling branch.



Around 16,000 homes in Picardy and 13,000 in Normandy remained without electricity on Saturday.