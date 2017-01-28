New power couple, Trump and May to build strategic relationship

U.S. President Donald Trump has been busy fulfilling campaign promises by signing multiple executive orders during the past week, and has sharpened his skills in diplomacy and foreign policy by meeting Prime Minister Theresa May of the U.K. Speaking in Philadelphia, where both the American Declaration of Independence and Constitution were signed, she spoke of the "special relationship"that the U.K. and U.S. share, an idea first put forth by British leader Winston Churchill during World War II.



Even though Trump and May are now being compared to their former counterparts from the 1980s, there are some differences which should be pointed to and it should be mentioned as well that this is a very early stage in the relationship between the two new leaders.



Ronald Reagan was a Hollywood actor elected the 40th president in 1981 and nicknamed "The Great Communicator." Trump has similar roots to Reagan but has never been afraid to speak his mind even if it got him into trouble with the mainstream media on several occasions.



Margaret Thatcher was the U.K.'s first female prime minister dubbed "The Iron Lady" due to her uncompromising style of diplomacy and leadership style. Prime Minister May was appointed to her post last July after Britain voted to leave the European Union. She has already built a reputation for being a "no nonsense" prime minister.



Trump and May for sure have contrasting personal characters but at this moment they have a strong need for each other.



Brexit and the election of Trump in 2016 have similar roots and are supported by similar ideals. May originally was not a supporter of Brexit but she has decided to respect the opinion of the British people and push forward for an uncompromising "Hard Brexit." She currently has very high approval ratings from both sides of the political spectrum.



The two need to support each other, as, politically speaking, they are quite isolated for now in the West. The EU views Brexit and Trump as a threat to its very stability, and EU leaders have so far not made any significant efforts to mend relationships with either the U.S. or the U.K. Come what may, we might see the trend of populist and nationalist parties' rise in Europe continue; Brexit and Trump certainly seem to be strong indicators for a paradigm shift, one that takes the West away from globalism.



"We will no longer surrender this country or its people to the false song of globalism. The nation-state remains the true foundation for happiness and harmony," said Trump in his foreign policy speech last April. As a Conservative, May is also a strong supporter of the nation-state even if she speaks of an international Britain. Even Thatcher was pushing for global deregulation of trade.



Trump does not actually seem to be against trade agreements per se but against deals in general that do not, in his view, serve the interests of the United States, which is why he withdrew from the TPP and wants to renegotiate NAFTA.



Regarding common foreign policy there are both similarities and differences to the old power couple.



In her address in Philadelphia, May stated that the days of interventionism are over.



"But nor can we afford to stand idly by when the threat is real and when it is in our own interests to intervene. We must be strong, smart and hard-headed. And we must demonstrate the resolve necessary to stand up for our interests." She went on to mention the situation in Eastern Europe and praised sanctions against Russia.



When it comes to Russia, so often it is wise to turn to the example of President Reagan who -- during negotiations with his opposite number Mikhail Gorbachev -- used to abide by the adage "trust but verify." With President Vladimir Putin, my advice is to "engage but beware."



President Reagan was told by Thatcher that Gorbachev, then leader of the Soviet Union, could be talked to and indeed Reagan and Gorbachev went on to have a constructive relationship, signing nuclear nonproliferation and disarmament treaties even after he had called the USSR an "Evil Empire."



Putin seems to be anxious about the state of the new world, calling on both Trump and May to focus on averting war. "The focus should once again be on preventing war, phasing out the arms race, and reducing weapons arsenals."



"None of the global problems we are facing can be resolved by war -- not poverty, nor the environment, migration, population growth, or shortages of resources."



President Trump has shown a significant amount of interest into rebuilding relations with Russia and Putin. This is a point where the foreign policy of May and Trump may diverge even if they have both stated they want to cooperate in the fight against global terrorism.



May also called for the reform of the U.N. and NATO. Trump was a critic of NATO early in his campaign, calling it "obsolete" and May agrees and wants to reform the organization.



The new power couple has a lot to deal with in the future. What is certain is that both need to support each other even if they do not see eye-to-eye on everything.