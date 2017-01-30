US-Iran relations strained over Trump's order

U.S. President Donald Trump was an early critic of the Iran nuclear deal done under Barack Obama. Now with his new executive, Trump has ordered a travel ban on Iran and six other countries, which has prompted Iran to threaten retaliation.



Iran condemned the order as an "open affront against the Muslim world and the Iranian nation" and vowed to retaliate. Of the seven countries targeted, Iran sends the most visitors to the United States each year - around 35,000 in 2015, according to the Department of Homeland Security.



The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that it will take will take legal, political and reciprocal measures accordingly. In Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says his country's decision to not issue give Americans visas will not be retroactive. "Unlike the U.S., our decision is not retroactive. All with valid Iranian visa will be gladly welcomed," Zarif said on Twitter.



The new controversy has been sparked between Iran and the United Stated after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to "protect the American people from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals admitted to the United States." The order goes on to say "the United States should not admit those who engage in acts of bigotry or hatred (including "honor" killings, other forms of violence against women, or the persecution of those who practice religions different from their own) or those who would oppress Americans of any race, gender, or sexual orientation."



Despite heavy criticism from the mainstream media, words such as "Muslim" or "Islamic" do not appear once on the nearly 3,000 page document. Instead, the document actually calls for a travel ban between the United States and specified countries which have been linked to terror, namely: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.



The Iran Nuclear Deal negotiated under the Obama was a disaster according to Trump, who, early on in the campaign trail, pledged to re-negotiate the deal as "they reap us off, they take our money, they make us look like fools and now they're back to being who they really are…"



The deal, which called for the lifting of all sanctions against Iran by all parties, including the EU, the U.S. and the U.N. also limited the percentage of uranium enrichment the country would be allowed to make. The stockpile of uranium was also to be decreased. Furthermore during the October 2016 debate, Trump stated: "When I look at the Iran deal and how bad a deal it is for us, it's a one-sided transaction where we're giving back $150 billion to a terrorist state – really, the number one terrorist state," he said while responding to an audience question. "We've made them a strong country from, really, a very weak country just three years ago."