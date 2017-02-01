   
White House puts Iran on notice over ballistic missile test

WASHINGTON
In this Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, an Emad long-range ballistic surface-to-surface missile is displayed by the Revolutionary Guard during a military parade (AP Photo)
U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said the United States was officially putting Iran on notice on Wednesday over its "destabilizing activity" after it test-fired a ballistic missile over the weekend.

"As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice," Flynn told a White House briefing, without explaining exactly what that meant.

Flynn said the ballistic missile launch on Sunday was in defiance of a U.N. Security Council resolution that called on Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

