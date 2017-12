Chad has renamed the street where the U.S. Embassy is situated after Istanbul in the wake of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit.

The road, previously called "State Street," was renamed in a ceremony attended by N'djamena Mayor Mariam Jouma'a and Turkish Ambassador Sabri Ergen on Thursday.

"I was so pleased to see a Turkish name given to a street for the first time in N'djamena," Ergen said.

Erdoğan's one-day visit earlier this week was part of an African tour that included Sudan and Tunisia.