4 killed, 100 injured in collision in South Africa

GERMAN PRESS AGENCY - DPA
JOHANNESBURG
A handout photo made available by ER24EMS showing rescue workers inspect the remain of a intercity train that derailed after hitting a truck that was crossing the tracks, Kroonstad, South Africa, 04 January 2018 (EPA Photo)
Four people died and perhaps as many as 100 were injured when a train, a truck and a car collided on Thursday in South Africa, emergency services tweeted.

Netcare911 said 40 people were injured in the crash between the towns of Hennenman and Kroonstad in the central Free State province. Earlier reports had stated at least 100 people were injured.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, but local authorities are investigating.

The crash took place between the towns of Hennenman and Kroonstad in the central Free State province, said Russel Meiring, a spokesman for ER24 emergency services.

Paramedics treated victims at the scene, Meiring told dpa. Injuries ranged from minor to serious. Some patients were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Several train carriages were tipped over. A fire also broke out in one of the carriages and had begun to spread. Passengers were evacuated from the train as firefighters fought the blaze, Meiring said.

