Ugandan leader praises Trump, says he loves him after 'shithole' comments

Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni has lavished praise on U.S. President Donald Trump, defending him for his widely slammed remarks that African countries are "shitholes."

"America has got one of the best presidents ever," Museveni said in a speech to parliament, becoming a rare voice of praise on a continent that has otherwise reacted with outrage to the U.S. leader's alleged comments.

"I love Trump. I love Trump because he tells Africans frankly ... Africans need to solve their own problems. They need to be strong," said Museveni, who critics accuse of refusing to step down after over 30 years in power.

"In the world you cannot survive if you are weak. And it is the fault of Africans that they are weak," he said.

"Africa is 12 times the size of India with a lot of resources and with a growing population. Why can't we make Africa strong?" he added.

Trump's alleged "shithole" comments earlier this month caused a media storm and drew the ire of the United Nations, African Union as well as several individual African governments.

South Africa, Botswana and the African Union in Addis Ababa all summoned U.S. diplomats to express their indignation.

Trump meanwhile issued a vague denial after the story broke, saying he had simply "used tough language."