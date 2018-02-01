950 trapped in South Africa mine after power outage

About 950 gold miners were stuck underground in South Africa on Thursday after a power cut, the mine's owner said, though the workers were not reported to be in immediate danger.

"We sent rescue teams down, accounted for all the people and obviously are trying to get them out of there as soon as possible," James Wellsted, spokesman for the Sibanye-Stillwater mining company, told ENCA television.

Forty miners have since been rescued, but 900 remain underground, the statement said. Sibanye-Stillwater features among the world's top 10 gold producing companies, according to its website.Its Beatrix mine, where the trapped workers are, has shafts at depths of between 700 meters and 2,200 meters below the surface. "Mining is very unsafe and mineworkers risk life and limb daily," the AMCU said. "AMCU views this incident as extreme given the sheer number of workers involved."