Crisis deepens as South African president refuses exit order

South Africa braced for a major political showdown as President Jacob Zuma reportedly rejected a direct order from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party to leave office.

The power struggle over Zuma's departure put the president at loggerheads with Cyril Ramaphosa, his expected successor, who is the new head of the ANC.

The party's powerful 107-member National Executive Committee (NEC) met for 13 hours at a hotel outside Pretoria and decided yesterday morning to "recall" Zuma from his post.

Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule, the party's secretary-general, had personally delivered a request for Zuma to resign to the president's official residence in Pretoria at about midnight. But Zuma "was very arrogant. He told them he was not going anywhere as he did nothing wrong," an unnamed ANC committee member told the Mail and Guardian newspaper. "He told them if the ANC issued a statement on its decision to recall him, he will retaliate."

Another source told the Times Live website that Ramaphosa had pleaded with Zuma to leave office, but Zuma had responded "in no uncertain terms" that he would not resign.The ANC, which was once led by anti-apartheid struggle leader Nelson Mandela, reportedly dismissed a request by Zuma for a few more months in office and instead gave him 48 hours to step down.

The impasse highlighted the disarray within the party that previously was the main movement against white minority rule and has led South Africa since the end of apartheid in 1994.

The ANC once commanded moral stature as the party of Nelson Mandela, but corruption scandals linked to Zuma have cut into its popularity ahead of national elections in 2019.

An opposition-backed motion of no confidence had been scheduled for Feb. 22, but its sponsors want the vote to be moved up to this week. Zuma has survived similar motions against him in the past, but many ruling party members now see him as a political liability and would likely vote against him.

Last Friday, his wife Tobeka Madiba-Zuma posted comments on Instagram suggesting Zuma, who has challenged and defied attempts by the ANC and courts to rein him in, was prepared to fight and believed he was the victim of a Western conspiracy.

"He will finish what he started because he does not take orders beyond the Atlantic Ocean," she said.

Zuma, who took office in 2009 and is in his second five-year term, has asked for state security for his family, payment of legal fees and a few more months in office in exchange for quitting, said South African media, citing unidentified ANC sources.

Zuma has been discredited by scandals, although he denies wrongdoing. South Africa's top court ruled that he violated the constitution following an investigation of multi-million-dollar upgrades to his private home that were paid by the state.

A judicial commission is about to start a probe of alleged looting of state enterprises by Zuma's associates and prosecutors are expected to announce soon whether they will reinstate corruption charges tied to an arms deal two decades ago.

Compiled from wires