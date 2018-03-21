Boko Haram frees over 100 abducted Nigerian schoolgirls, witnesses say

Trials begin for more than 1,600 Boko Haram suspects in Nigeria

Fresh fears as over 90 Nigerian schoolgirls go missing after Boko Haram attack

Witnesses say Boko Haram militants have returned more than 100 girls who were abducted from their Nigeria school a month ago, issuing an ominous warning to the girls' parents.

Residents of the northeast Nigerian town of Dapchi said the girls were returned by men they thought were fighters from the terrorist Boko Haram group. The freed girls and their relatives said five girls died in captivity and one was still held by the group.

A witness in the town told The Associated Press that the fighters told residents they had returned the girls "out of pity."

"And don't ever put your daughters in school again," they warned.

Boko Haram translates as "Western education is forbidden" in the local Hausa language.

Umar Hassan, a resident in Dapchi town, told AP that many fled upon hearing that Boko Haram insurgents were headed into the town again. He says that while in hiding, residents saw the missing girls getting out of the Boko Haram vehicles.

A second resident, Kachallah Musa, says the militants later left without any confrontation.

A military officer at a checkpoint near Dapchi told Reuters: "Boko Haram have brought the girls."

The kidnapping on Feb. 19 of the girls, aged 11-19, was the biggest mass abduction since Boko Haram took more than 270 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok in 2014 – a case that triggered international outrage.

Their release comes a day after an Amnesty International report accused the Nigerian military of failing to heed warnings of the attack. The military has called the report an "outright falsehood."

The Dapchi abduction has piled pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari, who came to power in 2015 promising to crack down on Boko Haram's 5-year-old insurgency and could face the voters again next year.