Boko Haram frees over 90 abducted Nigerian schoolgirls

Witnesses say Boko Haram militants have returned at least 91 girls who were abducted from their Nigeria school a month ago, but not without issuing an ominous warning to the girls' parents.

Residents of the northeast Nigerian town of Dapchi said the girls were returned by men they thought were fighters from the terrorist Boko Haram group. The freed girls and their relatives said five girls died in captivity and one was still held by the group. The Nigerian government said the release of the girls came after backdoor negotiations with the terrorist group.

The kidnapping on Feb. 19 of the girls, aged 11-19, was the biggest mass abduction since Boko Haram took more than 270 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok in 2014 – a case that triggered international outrage. Their release comes a day after an Amnesty International report accused the Nigerian military of failing to heed warnings of the attack. The military has called the report an "outright falsehood."

The Dapchi abduction has piled pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari, who came to power in 2015 promising to crack down on Boko Haram's 5-year-old insurgency and could face the voters again next year.