Daesh claims attack in Libya that killed 8

The Daesh terrorist group on Friday claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in eastern Libya the previous day that killed eight people, including civilians.

A suicide attacker detonated his explosives-laden vehicle at a barricade manned by forces loyal to Libyan general Khalifa Haftar near the city of Ajdabiya, local security and hospital sources said. Eight other people were wounded in what was the second such attack in less than a month.

The terrorist group, in a statement issued by its propaganda outlet Amaq, said a militant named Abu Qudama al-Saeih had blown up his car at a barricade manned by Haftar's forces, killing or wounding 19 personnel. General Fawzi al-Mansouri, a top officer in the local security forces, said civilians were among those killed and wounded in the attack, 840 kilometers (520 miles) from the capital Tripoli.

Daesh also claimed a March 9 suicide attack to the south of Ajdabiya that wounded three people. Despite the December 2016 loss of its Sirte bastion in northern Libya, Daesh remains active in the center and south of the country.

The oil-rich North African country has been wracked by chaos since a 2011 uprising that toppled and killed long-time leader Moammar Gadhafi.

Two authorities, a Tripoli-based unity government and a rival administration in the east, are vying for control of Libya.