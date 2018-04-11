   
More than 100 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria's Boufarik airport

An Algerian military plane crashed Wednesday near Boufarik airport near the capital Algiers, killing several people, local media and a witness said.

More than 100 people died in the crash, Algerian state radio said.

The plane was carrying some 200 military personnel, a local TV station said.

More than a dozen ambulances were dispatched to the scene and injured people were being transferred to hospital.

The Algerie Presse service agency said the Iliouchine-type plane was headed for Bechar in south-western Algeria.

Boufarik is located in northern Algeria, near the Mediterranean sea, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the capital, Algiers.

