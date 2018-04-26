Spain eyes HQ of EU piracy mission amid Brexit planning

Spain looks set to take charge of the European Union's anti-piracy operation off Somalia despite a challenge from Italy, as EU countries compete for the spoils from Britain's departure from the bloc next year.

With Brexit due in just 11 months, Spain wants to host the headquarters of the EUNAVFOR Atalanta operation at its southern port of Rota, where U.S. troops are also stationed. It would form part of a joint effort that would see France assume responsibility for a parallel civilian maritime surveillance facility based in Brest.

Italy, which narrowly lost its bid to host the EU's banking authority — another agency leaving Britain for the Netherlands next year — in a tie breaker, entered the running late and its candidacy appears dwarfed by the offer from two of Europe's historic naval powers. Still, time is running out for a decision to be made, and EU countries are concerned that a potentially embarrassing vote might be required to break the deadlock.

Launched in 2008, as Somali pirates were wreaking havoc in some of the world's busiest shipping lanes, hijacking vessels and taking hostages, the agency has been run from Northwood, just outside London. An estimated 95 percent of EU trade by volume passes through or near the Gulf of Aden.

In a show of its prowess this week aimed at convincing senior EU diplomats, military advisers and experts of Rota's suitability, Spain's armed forces put on a major naval and air show off its southern coast, in waters near Britain's territory of Gibraltar. Spain has been involved in the EU's anti-piracy operation in the Gulf of Aden since the beginning and as its biggest military contributor claims to know EUNAVFOR inside out.