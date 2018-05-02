At least 7 killed in attack on Libyan electoral commission offices

At least seven people were killed in an attack on the offices of Libya's electoral commission in Tripoli on Wednesday, a spokesman for the commission said.

"The incident resulted in seven killed -- three from [the commission's] staff and four members of security forces," said spokesman Khaled Omar.

The assailants entered the offices in Tripoli's Ghut Shaal district and set them on fire, said Omar, who fled the building with other staff when it was attacked.

Witnesses said shots were heard and smoke could be seen rising from the headquarters of the national election commission.

Libya's Al-Ahrar television channel said Libyan security forces have surrounded the building, in which the perpetrators remain holed up.