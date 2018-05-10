At least 27 killed after dam bursts in Kenya's Rift Valley

At least 27 people died after a dam burst in southern Kenya, sweeping away their homes while many of them were asleep, police said Thursday.

Police spokesman Joseph Kioko said water burst through the banks of the Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru County, sweeping away hundreds of homes in the neighborhood, including those on the expansive Nyakinyua Farm, which borders the water reservoir. The incident raises the already high death toll in Kenya from floods due to seasonal rain.

"The water has caused huge destruction of both life and property. The extent of the damage has yet to be ascertained," Lee Kinyajui, the governor of Nakuru, said in a statement.

After a severe drought, weeks of torrential rains in Kenya have led to flooding and mudslides that have left 159 dead.

"The search and rescue exercise is ongoing and more bodies have been retrieved. The death toll is now 27," regional police chief Gideon Kibunjah told AFP.

"It is a disaster because most people were asleep when the tragedy occurred and their houses were swept away."

He said 36 people had been hospitalized.

A senior police officer at the scene, speaking on condition of anonymity, said emergency workers had spent the night combing through engulfed houses to retrieve the bodies of the victims and had only covered about half of the affected area.

"We found 11 of the bodies covered with mud at a coffee plantation and these are people who may have been escaping but could not make it due to the force and speed of the water from the flooded dam," he said.

"Most of them are women and children who could not have been able to run fast, and the elderly."

The dam is surrounded by an informal settlement housing casual laborers who work on nearby farms.

The Kenyan Red Cross estimates that up to 500 families were affected by the disaster, which took place some 150 kilometers (90 miles) northwest of Nairobi.

"We have set up a center near the scene for families to report missing members to enable us to reunite them," said Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

Several villages were affected around Nakuru, Kenya's fourth-largest city, as well as two schools.

Deadly rainy season

Kenya, like other countries in East Africa, has experienced heavy rain over the past two months. The government said on Wednesday the rain had killed 132 people and displaced 222,456 in 32 counties since March.

Since March, at least 21,000 acres (8,500 hectares) of farmland have been submerged in water with an estimated 20,000 animals killed, the Red Cross said last week.

The floods have also destroyed road networks in some parts of the East African country and in some cases the military has stepped in to airlift residents from submerged houses.

The Red Cross appealed last week for $5 million (four million euros) to help those affected.

The deluge has affected large parts of East Africa, destroying crops and killing farm animals after a severe drought which had sent food prices and inflation soaring and left millions in need of food aid.

In Rwanda 215 people have died because of floods and landslides since January, according to Philippe Habinshuti of the disaster management ministry.

In Somalia flooding has displaced tens of thousands, while torrential rains have also caused havoc in Tanzania and Uganda.