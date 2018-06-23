Explosion disrupts Ethiopia rally for new PM

An explosion has disrupted a large rally by supporters of Ethiopia's new, reformist prime minister, with the state broadcaster reporting that a few people have been injured.

Ambulances are at the scene in packed Meskel Square in the capital, Addis Ababa, where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been addressing thousands of supporters.

The explosion occurred shortly after Abiy finished speaking and was waving to the crowd.

The 42-year-old Abiy took office in April and quickly surprised Africa's second most populous country by announcing a wave of political and economic reforms.