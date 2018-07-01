Car bomb, ambush kills at least two French soldiers in northern Mali

At least two French soldiers were killed in an attack after a car bomb was detonated in the northern town of Gao on Sunday, two sources said on Sunday.

French army spokesperson told Reuters that 30 French soldiers came under attack and the number of wounded remains unclear. A number of civilians were also killed in the attack, the spokesperson said.

One Malian military source said another 10 people had been killed, including civilians.

"French soldiers of the Barkhane military operation were ambushed by terrorists" near the town of Bourem, a Western military source told AFP.

One local source said a car bomb was detonated targeting a French and Malian patrol which them came under fire.

"There were several wounded among the French soldiers who were in two vehicles that were completely destroyed by the explosion. They were evacuated to their base," a local army source said.

A Malian military source confirmed the incident, which came two days after a deadly attack on the headquarters of a five-nation African force in the country. An al-Qaida affiliate in Mali says it carried out the suicide attack

According to the SITE intelligence group which monitors extremist statements, the Mali-based branch of al-Qaida known by its acronym JNIM has issued a statement taking responsibility for the attack on the multination military base in Sevare on Friday.

The attack, which highlights the brazen extremist threat in West Africa's Sahel region, started Friday with the detonation of a car packed with explosives at the entrance to the military base and was followed by a gun battle that killed two soldiers and a civilian. Two attackers were also killed and two others were taken into custody.