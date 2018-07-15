Kenyan students plant 1,000 trees in tribute to fallen Turkish soldiers on 2nd anniversary of failed coup

Hundreds of putschists at large two years after coup attempt

Turkey's ambassador to Kenya on Sunday joined hundreds of students in the Kenyan capital Nairobi to plant 1,000 trees to remember Turkish soldiers who died during the defeated coup of July 2016.

Ahmet Cemil Miroğlu thanked Kenya for its support, as it was one of the first countries to condemn the defeated coup attempt, adding that Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta "was among the first few to show his solidarity."

Jane Soita, principal of the Starehe Girls High School, said that the tree-planting ceremony was meant to celebrate the lives of those who died.

"We are very happy to plant the trees, which are a sign of life."

Also present at the event was Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) coordinator Emre Yüksek, whose agency provided the trees.

The Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen masterminded the failed coup attempt, which left 251 dead and some 2,200 wounded.