At least 18 killed, 10 kidnapped in suspected Boko Haram attack in Chad

At least 18 people were killed in an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants in Chad, security sources said Sunday.

The group attacked a village in the southern Daboua region, near the border with Niger.

Ten women were believed to have been kidnapped in the incident late Thursday, the sources in Chad said.

Meanwhile, in Niger, military sources said that Boko Haram fighters clashed with government troops in a border village on Friday. The sources said that one soldier and 15 Boko Haram fighters were killed.

Chad and Niger are part of a Multinational Joint Task Force launched with Cameroon and Nigeria in 2012 to fight Boko Haram.

The four countries also share the Lake Chad basin on the edge of the Sahara desert.

The Boko Haram terror group continues to create instability in northeastern Nigeria, while also launching offensives in neighboring Chad, Niger and Cameroon.