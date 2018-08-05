At least 3 dead after car bomb hits center of Somalia's Mogadishu

A car bomb exploded along the main street of Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Sunday, according to police, and a Reuters witness said he saw three dead bodies after the blast.

Police said a car bomb parked in front of a restaurant at the busy street of Maka al Mukaram had exploded.

The front of the restaurant had been destroyed, blood stained the floor and chairs had been strewn around by the blast.

"A car bomb exploded at a parking in front (of) a restaurant," Major Abdullahi Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters.

Abdikar Abdirahman, director of Amin ambulance services said, "so far we have taken 2 dead people and 7 others are injured."

A Reuters witness said he saw three dead and the wreckage of three cars and a tuktuk.

Meanwhile, at least four people including three soldiers were killed and more than eight wounded by a suicide car bomb in southern Somalia on Sunday, officials said.

Ali Adan, a police sergeant in Somalia's lower Shabelle region where the attack took place, told Anadolu Agency by phone that a car suicide bomb attack had targeted a security checkpoint in the town of Afgoye.

More than eight other people, including soldiers and civilians, were wounded, some of them critically, and were rushed to the capital Mogadishu for treatment, he added.

Ali Nur Mohamed, Lower Shabelle's vice governor, also confirmed the attack, saying that authorities are investigating the blast.

On the Internet, the al-Qaeda-affiliated group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afgoye is an agricultural town located 30 kilometers (18 miles) southwest of Mogadishu.

Somalia has been convulsed by violence since 1991. Terrorist group Al Shabaab is fighting to dislodge a Western-backed government protected by African Union-mandated peacekeepers.