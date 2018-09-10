Gunmen attack headquarters of Libyan state oil firm

Armed men stormed the headquarters of Libya's National Oil Company (NOC) on Monday, according to witnesses, who said a blast and gunfire were heard from the site.

Gunmen were shooting inside the headquarters of Libyan state oil firm (NOC) in Tripoli they stormed on Monday and there are several casualties, a NOC staff member told Reuters.

Witnesses also reported casualties in the attack on the building near the center of the capital Tripoli, which they said was on fire and surrounded by security services.

Libya Alaan TV reported online that six Daesh attackers opened fire and detonated explosives as they stormed the building.