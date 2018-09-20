As many as 200 drown after ferry capsizes on Lake Victoria: Tanzanian government

Over 200 people are believed to have drowned after a packed ferry on Lake Victoria capsized, a Tanzanian government official said Thursday, greatly increasing the death toll from the initial figure released by the government.

"According to reports that President John Magufuli has just received from the authorities in Mwanza, the toll now stands at more than 40 dead," Gerson Msigwa, the president's spokesman, said on state television earlier in the day.

The MV Nyerere ferry capsized traveling between Bugolora and Ukara Island in the north of the African nation, a government agency said earlier Thursday.

About 34 people were rescued in the accident, Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (Temesa) - which maintains the country's ferries - said in the statement.

Spokeswoman Theresia Mwami said Temesa had carried out maintenance on the ferry in recent months, overhauling two engines.

Accidents are not uncommon on Lake Victoria, which straddles Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

In 1996, a ferry disaster on Lake Victoria in the same region killed at least 500 people.

In 2012, at least 145 people died in a ferry disaster in Tanzania's semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar in the Indian Ocean, on a vessel that was overcrowded.