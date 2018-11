At least 47 people have died in a crash involving two buses near the Rusape tollgate in Zimbabwe, state broadcaster ZBC reported on Wednesday.

Police have so far identified 47 bodies at the accident scene, ZBC reported, citing a spokesperson for the police department.

"We confirm 47 people have died in a road traffic accident at the 166km peg along the Harare-Mutare highway," police spokesman Paul Nyathi said.