At least 17 killed in triple suicide car bombings at Somali hotel

At least 17 people were killed when suicide attackers set off three car bombs at a hotel near the headquarters of Somalia's Criminal Investigations Department in Mogadishu on Friday, police said, in an attack claimed by al-Shabab.

"So far we have confirmed 17 civilians dead. They were traveling in public vehicles at the scene when the blasts and gunfire occurred. The death toll is sure to rise," Ali Nur, a police officer in the city, told Reuters.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the blasts appeared to be suicide bombs that were detonated near the perimeter wall of the Sahafi Hotel, which is located across the street from the Somali Police Force's Criminal Investigations Department.

Some of the victims were burned beyond recognition when one car bomb exploded next to a minibus, he said.

"The street was crowded with people and cars, bodies were everywhere," said Hussein Nur, a shopkeeper who suffered light shrapnel injuries on his right hand. "Gunfire killed several people too."

Somali security forces shot dead four gunmen who tried to storm through a hole in the hotel's wall but did not succeed in entering, he said.

There could be significant casualties from the explosions, said Hussein. Witnesses said there are many bodies in the street.

Terrorist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the bombs, according to the group's Adalus radio station.