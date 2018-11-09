At least 20 killed in four suicide car bombings at Somali hotel

At least 20 people were killed and dozens more wounded when suicide attackers set off three car bombs at a hotel near the headquarters of Somalia's Criminal Investigations Department in Mogadishu on Friday, police said, in an attack claimed by al-Shabab.

"We are getting (information that) about 20 people died in the attack and more than 40 others were wounded. Most of these people were civilians who were passing by the area when the attack occurred," Abdulahi Ahmed, a Somali security official said. An earlier toll said more than 10 people had died.

After the three explosions in front of the hotel, a fourth blast hit as medics attempted to rescue the injured.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the blasts appeared to be suicide bombs that were detonated near the perimeter wall of the Sahafi Hotel, which is located across the street from the Somali Police Force's Criminal Investigations Department.

Some of the victims were burned beyond recognition when one car bomb exploded next to a minibus, he said.

"The street was crowded with people and cars, bodies were everywhere," said Hussein Nur, a shopkeeper who suffered light shrapnel injuries on his right hand. "Gunfire killed several people too."

Somali security forces shot dead four gunmen who tried to storm through a hole in the hotel's wall but did not succeed in entering, he said.

There could be significant casualties from the explosions, said Hussein. Witnesses said there are many bodies in the street.

Terrorist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the bombs, according to the group's Adalus radio station.