At least 23 killed in four suicide car bombings at Somali hotel

At least 23 people were killed and dozens more wounded when suicide attackers set off three car bombs at a hotel near the headquarters of Somalia's Criminal Investigations Department in Mogadishu on Friday, in an attack claimed by al-Shabab.

"We are getting (information that) about 20 people died in the attack and more than 40 others were wounded. Most of these people were civilians who were passing by the area when the attack occurred," Abdulahi Ahmed, a Somali security official said.

After the three explosions in front of the hotel, a fourth blast hit as medics attempted to rescue the injured.

Ahmad Zakariya, a rescue worker, said the death toll reached 23, including nine al-Shabaab militants.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the bombs detonated near the perimeter wall of the Sahafi Hotel, which is located across the street from the Somali Police Force's Criminal Investigations Department.

Some of the victims were burned beyond recognition when one car bomb exploded next to a minibus, he said.

"The street was crowded with people and cars, bodies were everywhere," said Hussein Nur, a shopkeeper who suffered light shrapnel injuries on his right hand. "Gunfire killed several people too."

Somali security forces shot dead four gunmen who tried to storm through a hole in the hotel's wall but did not succeed in entering, he said.

Terrorist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the bombs, according to the group's Adalus radio station.

According to the official news agency of Somalia, six of the attackers were killed by security forces, while three suicide bombers blew themselves up.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on Friday.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks perpetrated in Mogadishu, causing death and injury of numerous persons," the ministry said in a statement.

"We wish God's mercy upon those who lost their lives, a speedy recovery to the wounded and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly government and people of Somalia," the statement added.