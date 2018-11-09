At least 39 killed in four suicide car bombings at Somali hotel

At least 39 people were killed and dozens more wounded when suicide attackers set off three car bombs at a hotel near the headquarters of Somalia's Criminal Investigations Department in Mogadishu on Friday, in an attack claimed by al-Shabab.

"We have confirmed 39 civilians died and 40 others were injured in yesterday's blasts," said Mohamed Hussein, a police officer in the city.

"The death toll may rise because some people are still missing."

After the three explosions in front of the hotel, a fourth blast hit as medics attempted to rescue the injured.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the bombs detonated near the perimeter wall of the Sahafi Hotel, which is located across the street from the Somali Police Force's Criminal Investigations Department.

Some of the victims were burned beyond recognition when one car bomb exploded next to a minibus, he said.

"The street was crowded with people and cars, bodies were everywhere," said Hussein Nur, a shopkeeper who suffered light shrapnel injuries on his right hand. "Gunfire killed several people too."

Somali security forces shot dead four gunmen who tried to storm through a hole in the hotel's wall but did not succeed in entering, he said.

Terrorist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the bombs, according to the group's Adalus radio station.

According to the official news agency of Somalia, six of the attackers were killed by security forces, while three suicide bombers blew themselves up.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on Friday.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks perpetrated in Mogadishu, causing death and injury of numerous persons," the ministry said in a statement.

"We wish God's mercy upon those who lost their lives, a speedy recovery to the wounded and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly government and people of Somalia," the statement added.