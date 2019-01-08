At least 2 dead in train collision in South Africa

At least two people were killed and dozens injured on Tuesday when two trains collided in the South African capital Pretoria, an emergency services official said.

"We have got two confirmed fatalities, and we have got different emergency services on site," Charles Mabaso told Reuters.

Scores more were injured when the trains crashed at Mountain View station, News24 reported, quoting a rail company spokeswoman.

ER24, an emergency medical service, tweeted that 100 to 150 people were injured.

It was not immediately clear how the crash had occurred.

Last January, two trains collided in South Africa's Gauteng province, injuring 200 people.