5 people dead, 25 wounded as huge blast rocks Somali capital

At least five people were killed and 25 were wounded on Thursday when a car bomb exploded close to a major hotel in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, medics said.

"Our teams have collected five dead bodies and 25 wounded people," Abdukadir Abdirahman, director of the Aamin Ambulance service, told AFP.

He warned that the tally could rise.

"This is not the final toll," Abdirahman said. "The teams are still working."

"The explosion took place in a business center full of hotels, fairs, shops and restaurants," Major Mohamed Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters.

"Many cars are burning now," he said following the blast in Maka Al Mukaram street. "The death toll is sure to rise."

Militants detonated a car bomb near the residence of Judge Abshir Omar along Maka Almukarramah Road, and security forces stationed outside the house fought off gunmen who tried to force their way into Omar's house, Hussein told The Associated Press.

Two witnesses near the scene reported the sound of gunfire followed the blast.

The witnesses, shopkeeper Ahmed Mohamed and area resident Fatima Nur, also said the noises seemed to come from the judge's residence.

A Reuters witness saw four dead people and dozens of others injured. He saw blood stains, a dozen cars burning and three buildings including hotels destroyed by the blast.

Earlier, a Reuters reporter heard a huge blast followed by clouds of smoke and heavy gunfire.