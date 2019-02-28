5 people dead as huge blast rocks Somali capital

A suicide car bomb exploded in Mogadishu on Thursday, killing at least five people and destroying buildings in the Somali capital's busiest street, police said.

"The explosion took place in a business center full of hotels, fairs, shops and restaurants," Major Mohamed Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters.

"Many cars are burning now," he said following the blast in Maka Al Mukaram street. "We know five people are dead and the death toll is sure to rise."

Militants detonated a car bomb near the residence of Judge Abshir Omar along Maka Almukarramah Road, and security forces stationed outside the house fought off gunmen who tried to force their way into Omar's house, Hussein told The Associated Press.

At least one person was injured by a grenade that was thrown into the house before the assailants escaped, Hussein said.

Two witnesses near the scene reported the sound of gunfire followed the blast.

The witnesses, shopkeeper Ahmed Mohamed and area resident Fatima Nur, also said the noises seemed to come from the judge's residence.

A Reuters witness saw four dead people and dozens of others injured. He saw blood stains, a dozen cars burning and three buildings including hotels destroyed by the blast.

Earlier, a Reuters reporter heard a huge blast followed by clouds of smoke and heavy gunfire.