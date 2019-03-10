Nairobi bound Ethiopian Airlines flight with 157 onboard crashes

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 crashed Sunday morning en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi with 149 passengers and eight crew believed to be on board, Ethiopian Airlines said as Ethiopia's prime minister offered condolences to passengers' families.

"The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning," the office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Twitter.

The flight to Nairobi crashed early on Sunday with 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard, a spokesman for the airline told Reuters.

"It is confirmed it happened 8.44 (am)," said the spokesman who did not give his name.