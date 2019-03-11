Algeria's Bouteflika delays elections, pulls out of race for 5th term

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced Monday a delay to next month's presidential election and is bowing to unprecedented public protests and promising not to seek a fifth term.

After 20 years in power, Bouteflika announced the dramatic move Monday in a letter to the Algerian people released by his office. He is promising an interim leadership structure to plan new elections, and says he will not seek to run again.

Bouteflika, who is 82, has barely been seen in public since a 2013 stroke. He has faced unprecedented protests in recent weeks demanding that he abandon plans to seek another term.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...