Militants storm ministry in Somalia’s Mogadishu after suicide car bombing

Militants stormed into a government building in the Somali capital following a suicide car bombing at the gates on Saturday, a police officer said, in the latest attack by terrorists in the Horn of Africa nation.

Somali security forces were fighting to neutralize the attackers and rescue public servants trapped inside the Mogadishu building, which houses the ministries of labor and works, police Capt. Mohamed Hussein said.

There was no word yet on casualties.

Gunfire could be heard from inside the building as a smoke billowed from the scene, according to witnesses.

Al-Shabab, which is fighting to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Sharia law, claimed responsibility for the ongoing attack and said one of its fighters had rammed the ministry building with a car bomb, allowing others to enter it.

"We are inside the building and (the) fighting goes on. We shall give details later," Abdiasis Abu Musab, al-Shabab's military operation spokesman told Reuters.

The building is located not far from the headquarters of the Somali intelligence agency.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab frequently carries out suicide bombings targeting public places and government offices. Hotels and restaurants are also attacked.

Al-Shabab, Africa's most active extremist group, has been fighting for years to take power in Somalia.

The group continues to mount lethal attacks despite being pushed out of Mogadishu. It mostly operates from rural areas in the country's south.

Earlier this month, at least 20 people died in an attack in Mogadishu which saw al-Shabab militants battling security forces for nearly 24 hours.

The group also claimed responsibility for a March 7 car bombing near a restaurant in the capital that killed four people and wounded nine.

African Union peacekeepers stationed in Mogadishu and elsewhere in the country have helped Somali forces to keep al-Shabab fighters at bay. They were ejected from Mogadishu in 2011 and has since been driven from most of their other strongholds.

The group has carried out many deadly attacks in neighboring Kenya in retaliation over Kenya's deployment in 2011 of peacekeepers in Somalia as part of the African Union mandated peacekeeping force AMISOM that helps defend Somalia's central government.

The U.S. military has carried out a number of deadly airstrikes in recent months against al-Shabab.