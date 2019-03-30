Egypt nearly doubles minimum wage, prices increase significantly

Egypt has raised the minimum wage to 2,000 Egyptian pounds ($115.74) per month from 1,200 ($69.27) on Saturday.

The country took a $12-billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the flotation of its currency in November 2016, losing about 50 percent of its value.

Egyptians have been strongly hurt by painful austerity measures in recent years.

The measures were part of an economic reform program intended to revive the country's economy mauled by years of political turmoil and violence.

The reforms included floating the currency, substantial cuts in state subsidies, and introducing a wide range of new taxes. The reforms were agreed on with the International Monetary Fund in exchange for the loan.

The measures led to a significant rise in prices and services, something critics say has hurt the poor and middle class the hardest.